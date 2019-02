Janet Jackson has some news: She'll be on stage for several months this summer in Vegas.

"Hey u guys, I'm so excited to announce my new Vegas residency, 'Metamorphosis'!'" she tweeted Tuesday morning. "A celebration of my journey and the 30th anniversary of #RhythmNation! I'll be at the @parkmgm in May, July & August."

Park MGM said tickets go on sale starting Saturday at 10 a.m.