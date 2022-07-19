Man accused of killing pregnant girlfriend and two of her family members in Georgia shooting

A Georgia man is accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend and the girlfriend's grandmother and great uncle. Jamie Leon Harris, 37, was arrested Monday and is charged with three counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and one count of feticide, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Following a 911 call from a concerned citizen that said there had been a shooting, Schley County sheriff's deputies responded to 867 Ira Kelly Road in Buena Vista, Schley County.

At the home, they found Lara Bullard, 23; Paula Kelly, 65; and Charles Brown, 69, shot dead just after midnight Monday morning at their rural home about 35 miles southeast of Columbus.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Harris shared the home with Bullard, Kelly and Brown and was arrested at the home when deputies arrived. Harris remained jailed Tuesday in neighboring Sumter County.

Schley County Sheriff Shane Tondee told The Associated Press that Harris would be taken before a magistrate judge Tuesday, but said that judge would not be able to set bail on a murder charge. Tondee said he did not know if Harris had a lawyer yet.

"It's just really sad. It's heartbreaking," said Viveca Jones, a family friend. "More than anything, it makes me worry about my kids and stuff and because I grew up here and nothing like that ever happened."

Anyone with additional information on the crime is encouraged to call the GBI at 229-931-2439, 1-800-597-TIPS(8477) or online here.