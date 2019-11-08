Jamie Dimon says the rich and powerful shouldn't be vilified for being successful

JPMorgan Chase chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon has been used as a political punching bag for progressive democrats like Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The billionaire leader of America's largest bank says he understands why he's in their sights, but tells Lesley Stahl he doesn't deserve some of the harsher criticism lobbed at him, especially accusations that he's not a patriot. Stahl's interview with Dimon will be featured on the next edition of 60 Minutes, Sunday, November 10 at 7 p.m., ET/PT on CBS.



"I understand that a person in this seat is going to be targeted in this day and age by certain politicians... but the notion that I'm not a patriot… that's just dead wrong," says Dimon.



In the interview conducted Friday, Dimon says his critics shouldn't be vilifying people who work hard to accomplish things. "You know, most people are good, not all of them. You should vilify Nazis, but you shouldn't vilify people who worked hard to accomplish things. And so my comment is, American society – we're just attacking each other all the time."



In the wide-ranging interview, Dimon also discusses the U.S. economy, the president's trade policy and Wall Street's role in the Great Recession.