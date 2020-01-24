Trump campaign Iowa staffer found dead

A Trump campaign staffer, James Xing, died in Marion, Iowa, on Thursday night, the Republican party said. Sources with knowledge of the situation told CBS News that Xing was found dead in his home on Friday morning and foul play was not suspected in the case.

Xing served as Trump campaign Regional Field Director in the Cedar Rapids area.

"Last night we tragically lost a member of our team," Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement to CBS News. "James is in our hearts, our minds and our prayers as we grieve with those who are suffering today."

Xing's Twitter feed shows that he had previously worked for the Trump campaign in Nevada. One tweet shows him at a campaign event in Las Vegas. Xing was 29 years old and is survived by his parents.

James Xing. Twitter / James Xing

According to Xing's LinkedIn page, he moved to Iowa in October after spending the previous four months working in Las Vegas. Xing graduated with Department Honors from the University of California Berkeley in 2013.

A spokesperson for the Marion Police Department said they are not releasing any information regarding the case at this time.

For help:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

The Veterans Crisis Line and Military Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255 Press 1

Crisis Text Line: 741-741