James Michael Tyler, actor who played Gunther on "Friends," dies at age 59 from prostate cancer

Actor James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on the sitcom "Friends," died Sunday morning from prostate cancer at his home in Los Angeles, Tyler's manager confirmed to CBS News. He was 59.

Tyler spoke publicly about his cancer diagnosis over the summer. "I've been dealing with that diagnosis for almost the past three years," he said on the "Today" show. "It's stage 4. Late-stage cancer. So eventually, you know, it's gonna probably get me."

Tyler is survived by his wife, Jennifer Carno.

This is a developing story and will be updated.