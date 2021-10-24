Live

Watch CBSN Live

James Michael Tyler, actor who played Gunther on "Friends," dies at age 59 from prostate cancer

By Alex Sundby, Caitlin O'Kane

/ CBS News

Actor James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on the sitcom "Friends," died Sunday morning from prostate cancer at his home in Los Angeles, Tyler's manager confirmed to CBS News. He was 59.

Tyler spoke publicly about his cancer diagnosis over the summer. "I've been dealing with that diagnosis for almost the past three years," he said on the "Today" show. "It's stage 4. Late-stage cancer. So eventually, you know, it's gonna probably get me."

Tyler is survived by his wife, Jennifer Carno.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Alex Sundby

Alex Sundby is a senior editor for CBSNews.com

First published on October 24, 2021 / 6:43 PM

© 2021 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.