Colorado dentist James Craig formally charged with first-degree murder for allegedly poisoning wife

James Craig appears in court James Craig appears in court 00:25

A Colorado dentist was formally charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife after he allegedly poisoned her pre-workout shakes with arsenic.

James Craig, 45, appeared at the Arapahoe County District Court in Centennial, Colorado, on Thursday wearing an orange jail jumpsuit to hear the charges, CBS Colorado reported.

The complaint filed on Tuesday evening stated that between March 5, 2023, and March 21, 2023, Craig used intent to cause the death of his wife, Angela Craig.

On March 15, Angela Craig arrived mid-morning at University Hospital Anschutz in Aurora, Colorado. She suffered a severe seizure and was put on life support, and soon after she was declared brain dead, the arrest affidavit said.

Detectives said Craig planned an intricate and complex scheme to poison his wife because he planned on starting a new life with an orthodontist with whom he was having an affair. The orthodontist flew to visit Craig while his wife was in the hospital, the arrest affidavit said.

Ryan Redfearn, Craig's dental practice partner, told investigators that Craig had ordered potassium cyanide even though they did not need it for their work, the affidavit said. In the days leading up to his wife's death, Craig researched online multiple poisons, how the poisons work to kill someone, and if they can be detected, the affidavit said.

Friends told investigators that Angela had been wanting to leave Craig for years and that the couple was struggling financially.

Craig's next court appearance is on April 7, according to the court docket.