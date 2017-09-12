James Corden trashes Goop, gets shown up by Gwyneth Paltrow on "Late Late Show"

Be careful when you're talking trash — you never know who's listening. James Corden learned that the hard way on the "Late Late Show" when he was making fun of Gwyneth Paltrow and the actress "surprised" him on the show.

The host mocked the cover of Paltrow's new magazine and said, "The cover features Gwyneth Paltrow lying down in mud, look at that. I can't believe Gwyneth Paltrow beat out the competition to be on the cover of the new Gwyneth Paltrow magazine."

"She's covered in that thick brown liquid," he continued. "We actually fixed the cover." Corden then showed the cover of the magazine saying "Poop" instead of "Goop."

"Pretending to be down to earth has been Gwyneth Paltrow's best performance yet," he said as Paltrow stepped onto the stage behind him.

"Before it was called 'Goop,' it was called 'Insufferable Quarterly,'" said Corden, laughing at his own joke. He soon realized Paltrow was standing behind him and the lifestyle mogul confronted him.

"Hi James, just wanted to stop by," said Paltrow. "James, I mean, to be fair, I think you're being a little harsh. There are a lot of people that listen to the advice that we give in Goop."

Then three of Corden's male staffers demonstrated Goop-endorsed practices, like "grounding," "cupping" and even "vaginal steaming." Paltrow talked Corden into trying the last one.

Watch below to see the clip.