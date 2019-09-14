James Corden offers emotional rebuttal against Bill Maher's calls for fat-shaming

James Corden is fighting back against Bill Maher's pleas for fat-shaming to "make a comeback." The "Late Late Show" host issued an emotional rebuttal in a segment on his show in which he shared his personal experiences. Maher, who hosts HBO's "Real Time," discussed obesity on his show last week.

"We have gone to this weird place where fat is good. It's pointing out that fat is unhealthy, that's what's bad," Maher said. "Fat shaming doesn't need to end. It needs to make a comeback. Some amount of shame is good."

Corden said he was surprised at Maher's rant because Maher had been "pleasant" with him in the past. He also noted that "fat-shaming never went anywhere."

"There's a common and insulting misconception that fat people are stupid and lazy and we're not," Corden said. "We get it. We know that being overweight isn't good for us and I've struggled my entire life with trying to manage my weight and I suck at it."

"We're not all as lucky as Bill Maher. We don't all have a sense of superiority that burns 35,000 calories a day... Fat-shaming is just bullying and bullying only makes the problem worse," Corden added.

He ended his segment with a word of advice for Maher: "While you're encouraging people to think about what goes into their mouths, just think a little harder about what comes out of yours."