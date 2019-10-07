Jeff Daniels to star in CBS miniseries based on James Comey's book "A Higher Loyalty"

CBS Television Studios has announced plans for an upcoming four-hour miniseries drama based on former FBI Director James Comey's memoir, "A Higher Loyalty." Comey will be portrayed by Emmy Award-winning actor Jeff Daniels, while Emmy winner Brendan Gleeson will play President Trump.

The drama, which is currently untitled, will be directed by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Billy Ray. Production is currently planned to begin in November, but the air date has not yet been announced. The studio says Ray spent over a year researching the project, meeting with Comey multiple times and traveling to Washington, D.C., to speak with government officials, FBI agents, politicians and journalists.

Comey served as FBI director from September 2013 until he was fired by President Trump on May 9, 2017. Comey's tenure as FBI director included leading the investigations of Hillary Clinton's email server controversy and Russian election interference during the 2016 election. Following his firing, Comey's testimony to Congress drew major nationwide attention and he has since said Mr. Trump is "morally unfit to be president."

Daniels recently won acclaim for his role as Atticus Finch in Aaron Sorkin's Broadway production of "To Kill a Mockingbird."

Jeff Daniels, left, will play former FBI Director James Comey, right, in a CBS Television miniseries. HBO (left); Getty (right)

In a statement, Ray said, "Jeff is so perfect for this part. Great actor, instant integrity, loads of warmth, intelligence, complexity and gravitas. We talked backstage after I saw him in 'To Kill a Mockingbird' on Broadway, and I knew I was looking at the only person who could play Jim Comey. Lucky for me, he said yes."

Gleeson, who will play President Trump, is known for his appearances in the "Harry Potter" films, "Gangs of New York," and "Braveheart." Gleeson was born in Dublin, Ireland.

Other cast members have also been announced to play real-life political and government figures. Four-time Emmy nominee Michael Kelly, a regular on the HBO show "House of Cards," will portray former Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, and Tony Award-winning actress Jennifer Ehle will play Comey's wife, Patrice.

Comey's memoir, "A Higher Loyalty," debuted atop The New York Times bestseller list last year, and has since sold over two million copies. In the book, Comey details his conversations with President Trump and also goes into his early career at the Justice Department.