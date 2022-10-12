Former San Antonio officer who shot teen in McDonald's parking lot arrested

James Brennand — a former San Antonio Police Department officer who shot and critically wounded a teenager who was eating in his car in a McDonald's parking lot — has been arrested and charged with assault. Brennand was fired from the force on Oct. 4, two days after the shooting.

He now faces two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.

Brennand shot 17-year-old Erik Cantu on Oct. 2. Body camera video showed Brennand walking toward a parked car in a McDonald's parking lot. He then opened the driver side door and ordered Cantu to get out of the car. Cantu, holding a hamburger, appeared shocked and reversed the car.

As the car backed away, the open door struck Brennand. About five seconds after he had opened the door, Brennand fired five rounds into the car. He fired an additional five shots as the car drove away.

Brennand, who had been on the force for less than one year, violated his training and police procedures after approaching the car, police training commander Alyssa Campos said in a statement announcing he had been fired.

"The officer abruptly opened the driver's door and ordered the driver out of the car" before the arrival of backup officers that Brennand had requested, Campos said.

"Nothing that that officer did that night were in accordance with our training or our policies," San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said Monday.

Cantu's family said Tuesday that the teenager remains on life support.

"The last two days have been difficult and we expect more difficulty ahead, but we remain hopeful," the family said in a statement. "We'd like to correct any misrepresentations that Erik is in 'stable condition' or he is 'going to be fine.' That is not true. Every breath is a struggle for Erik. We ask for everyone's continued prayers for our son."

Brennand was called to the McDonald's for an unrelated disturbance. He told investigators that the car looked like one that had evaded him the day before.

A Texas prosecutor said in a statement Friday that he has not seen enough evidence to file charges against the teenager.

"While Sunday's shooting of an unarmed teenager by a then-San Antonio Police officer remains under investigation, the facts and evidence we have received so far led us to reject the charges against Erik Cantu for further investigation," Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said.