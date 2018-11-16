CIA reportedly concludes Jamal Khashoggi's assassination was ordered by Saudi crown prince

The CIA has reportedly concluded that journalist Jamal Khashoggi's death was ordered by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has so far denied any involvement in the killing, according to sources cited by multiple news outlets.

Khashoggi, a prominent critic of the crown prince who was based in the U.S. and wrote for the Washington Post, was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

The CIA's assessment appeared to be largely based on the control held by bin Salman, according to sources in the Washington Post, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal and the AP. In other words, the murder could not have been carried out without the knowledge of bin Salman, often referred to by his initials, MBS.

The CIA declined to comment. U.S. intelligence officials told CBS News that intelligence agencies believe the killing was premeditated, and one source confirmed that the CIA has assessed that MBS ordered it.

In the first two weeks following Khashoggi's disappearance, Saudi officials denied any knowledge while Turkish officials anonymously said he had been murdered inside the consulate by a 15-member hit squad. On Oct. 19, the Saudi government admitted for the first time that Khashoggi had been murdered.

But it characterized the incident as a rogue operation and denied involvement by MBS. An official assessment that MBS ordered the killing would have important implications for U.S. relations with Saudi Arabia.

On Thursday, the U.S. announced sanctions on 17 Saudi individuals allegedly involved in Khashoggi's death. President Trump has resisted blaming MBS for Khashoggi's death. He has cited the importance of the Saudis in countering the influence of Iran in the region, as well as future military sales by U.S. defense contractors.

So far, the government in Saudi Arabia has indicted 11 people in connection with Khashoggi's death, and 21 total are in custody. Saudi Arabia's top prosecutor is recommending the death penalty for five of the suspects.

CBS News correspondent Holly Williams reported on Thursday the Saudi prosecutor gave the kingdom's first official acknowledgement that Khashoggi's body was dismembered after he was killed inside the consulate — though that is what Turkish officials have been saying for weeks.

According to The Washington Post, the CIA's evidence also included a phone call between and Khashoggi and bin Salman's brother and U.S. ambassador Khalid bin Salman, who suggested Khashoggi go to Turkey. Khalid Bin Salman denied the allegation, saying the last communication he had with Khashoggi was nearly a year earlier.

Olivia Gazis and Caroline Linton contributed to this report.