Watch CBS News
U.S.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts signs 5-year extension worth $255 million

By Tre'Vaughn Howard

/ CBS News

NFL free agency frenzy underway
NFL free agency frenzy underway 02:22

The Philadelphia Eagles and quarterback Jalen Hurts have agreed to a five-year extension through the 2028 season, the team announced on Monday.

The record-setting contract extension is worth $255 million, according to CBS Sports, giving Hurts the highest annual salary — $51 million — in league history.

According to NFL Network's  Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, $179.304 million is guaranteed and the extension includes a no-trade clause. It is the first no-trade clause in Eagles history, according to Rapoport.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie spoke highly of Hurt's dedication to his craft at the NFL's annual league meeting in Phoenix last month.

"I'm not telling you anything you don't know here, but seeing him virtually every day, he's got an incredible passion for being phenomenal," Lurie said. "You see that in the great ones. We all know in other sports and with certain quarterbacks in this league, you can define them by their obsession with detail and work ethic."

Tre'Vaughn Howard
trevaughn-howard.jpg

Tre'Vaughn Howard is a social media producer and trending content writer for CBS News.

First published on April 17, 2023 / 8:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.