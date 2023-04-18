Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts signs 5-year extension worth $255 million

The Philadelphia Eagles and quarterback Jalen Hurts have agreed to a five-year extension through the 2028 season, the team announced on Monday.

The record-setting contract extension is worth $255 million, according to CBS Sports, giving Hurts the highest annual salary — $51 million — in league history.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, $179.304 million is guaranteed and the extension includes a no-trade clause. It is the first no-trade clause in Eagles history, according to Rapoport.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie spoke highly of Hurt's dedication to his craft at the NFL's annual league meeting in Phoenix last month.

"I'm not telling you anything you don't know here, but seeing him virtually every day, he's got an incredible passion for being phenomenal," Lurie said. "You see that in the great ones. We all know in other sports and with certain quarterbacks in this league, you can define them by their obsession with detail and work ethic."