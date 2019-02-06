Man accused of kidnapping Jayme Closs appearing in court

The Wisconsin man accused of kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs is due in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing. Jake Patterson, who is also accused of killing the girl's parents, James and Denise Closs, faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, one count of kidnapping and one count of armed burglary.

He will face a judge in person for the first time, CBS News' Jamie Yuccas reports.

Patterson allegedly confessed to targeting the teenager after seeing her get on a school bus. According to a criminal complaint, Patterson shot and killed Jayme's parents in October as they tried to protect her.

He is accused of holding her captive in his house until she broke free nearly three months later.

Investigators revealed last week they had obtained call logs, photos and videos from Patterson's cellphone, which was in the front seat of his car when he was arrested.

Jake Patterson, 21, appears in a booking photo provided by the Barron County Sheriff's Department in Barron, Wisconsin, Jan. 11, 2019. Barron County Sheriff's Department/Handout via Reuters

A criminal complaint filed earlier this month details Patterson's confession of killing James and Denise Closs and kidnapping Jayme. He told investigators he took her to a remote cabin, sometimes hiding her under his bed for hours, until she escaped.

Michelle Saffert, who is friends with the Closs family, said that since coming home, Jayme has spent time with loved ones, and in therapy.

"I don't think any of us can really know what she's going through but I think that if she has to be with a group of people that will love her and support her for the rest of her life, she's in the perfect family to do that," Saffert said.

Saffert said that no matter what happens with the suspect, Jayme will be OK.

"I have no doubt that she's going to make it. I have no doubt in my mind at all. The strong little fighter she is," Saffert said.

The question before the judge Wednesday is whether there's enough evidence against Patterson to proceed to a trial. Patterson is not expected to enter a plea and is being held on $5 million bail.