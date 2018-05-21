Jake Gyllenhaal to join "Spider-Man: Homecoming" sequel

Jake Gyllenhaal has landed his first comic book movie, but the actor won't be wearing a superhero suit. Instead, Gyllenhaal is in talks to play the villain Mysterio in the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" sequel alongside Michael Keaton, who will play Vulture again.

Variety reports that Gyllenhaal is set to join the Sony and Marvel film. Tom Holland will return as Peter Parker, and Zendaya and Marisa Tomei will also reprise their roles. Jon Watts is set to return to direct the sequel, while Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley serve as screenwriters. Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal are producing the project.

The plot for the newest Spider-Man sequel is yet unknown, but Variety reports that Marvel and Sony were looking for a new male and female lead.

This will be Gyllenhaal's first time in a superhero movie. He most recently appeared in "Wildlife," which opened Cannes Film Festival's critics week. He is currently filming horror thriller "Velvet Buzzsaw."

This fall, Tom Hardy stars in "Venom" as the titular Spider-Man villain who is a fan favorite. "Venom" is set to be released Oct. 5, 2018 and is expected to be part of an extended universe that includes the current Spider-Man.