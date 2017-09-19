Jake Gyllenhaal talks about ex, Taylor Swift, in Q&A with Jeff Bauman

Jake Gyllenhaal usually doesn't talk about his personal life, but he couldn't stonewall Jeff Bauman, the Boston Marathon bombing survivor he plays in "Stronger." Gyllenhaal fielded a question about his ex, Taylor Swift, from Bauman.

In a Facebook Live Q&A that contained some strong language, Gyllenhaal sat down with Bauman, who is a double-amputee and the author of the memoir "Stronger," on which the movie was based. Bauman trolled Gyllenhaal during the conversation by saying he really wished Ryan Reynolds had played him in the film. He also asked Gyllenhaal if he "ever wanted to be in a good movie."

Later, Bauman said, "If you lost your legs in real life, do you think Taylor Swift would write a song about it?"

Gyllenhaal answered, "For me, or about it?"

"For you, like a country song," responded Bauman.

This gave the actor an opportunity to skate the question and he said, "She's sort of moved more into pop now."

Gyllenhaal and Swift dated in 2010. That year, it was rumored that Swift spent Thanksgiving in New York with Gyllenhaal and his family. When the song "All Too Well" was released on Swift's 2012 album "Red," containing lyrics like: "Left my scarf there at your sister's house" (Maggie Gyllenhaal lives in Brooklyn) and "Your mother's telling stories about you on a tee ball team" (Swift met his parents), fans pointed at Gyllenhaal.

Maggie Gyllenhaal is tired of hearing about the scarf, by the way.

"I never understood why everybody asked me about the scarf," said the actress on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" last week. "It's totally possible. I don't know. I have been asked this before and I'm like, what are you talking about?"