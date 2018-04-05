Jaime King’s 4-year-old son hit with glass in car attack

Jaime King and her son had a frightening encounter on Wednesday when the 4-year-old boy was hit with glass after a man jumped on King's car and smashed the rear windshield. The actress was not in the car at the time.

Beverly Hills Police told ET that King's car was parked and her son James was sitting in a car seat in the back. King's friend was in the driver's seat. Then, suspect Paul Francis Floyd, 47, jumped on the car and pummeled the window. King's friend got out of the car to try to stop Floyd, who threw a can at her.

"The suspect jumped on the rear windshield causing glass to shatter and strike the child," police said. "In an effort to protect the child, the female driver exited the vehicle and confronted the suspect at which time he threw a can at her, striking her arm."

Police said Floyd had also kicked another car before attacking King's Mercedes. King was seen later, looking upset, reports ET.

Floyd was arrested on one count each of felony child endangerment and misdemeanor battery and two counts of felony vandalism. He was being held on $100,000 bail.

Police said they are still investigating the incident.