Jaden Smith marks 21st birthday by launching company that gives people in need healthy food – for free

Many 21-year-olds celebrate their milestone birthday with a huge bash, but Jaden Smith did not mark his with a star-studded celebration. Instead, the son of Will and Jada Smith launched a new company — one that focuses on giving back.

Smith announced the beginning of the "I Love You Restaurant" on Instagram. He calls it a movement that gives people in need what they deserve: "healthy, vegan food for free." Smith posted several photos and videos of an "I Love You" food truck, which appeared in downtown L.A. on July 8, his 21st birthday.

He said that appearance of the truck will be the first of many, and giving away healthy food is a gesture that aims to address a real need. An estimated 1 in 8 Americans are food insecure, according to a 2017 study from the nonprofit Feeding America. That means 40 million Americans worry about where their next meal is going to come from.

Smith's new initiative not only provides free food for people who need it, but it also gives them healthy options. He posted a photo of the food truck's "I Love You" bowls, which were chock full of veggies.

This is not Smith's first effort to make a positive change in the world. He founded "Just Water," which makes 100 percent recyclable water cartons. Through that company, Smith visited Flint, Michigan, and partnered with a church to provide residents with filtered water, CBS Detroit reported.

The young rapper, actor and entrepreneur said his birthday was just the first of many "I Love You" pop-ups. It may not have been a typical 21st birthday, but it is certainly is one Smith — and many others — will remember.