Jada Pinkett Smith makes first statement after Oscar slap: 'This is a season for healing'

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith has made her first public statement since her husband Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars Sunday night.

"This is a season for healing and I'm here for it," she posted to Instagram Tuesday morning.

It comes after Will Smith issued an apology to Rock Monday, stating that his behavior was "out of line" and "not indicative of the man I want to be."

Rock himself has not made any public statements since the incident.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences formally condemned Smith's actions Monday and announced a review to determine if "consequences" are warranted.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

The shocking moment came towards the tail end of Sunday night's telecast, when Rock -- who was presenting the award for best documentary feature -- made a joke about Smith's wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith.

Rock, referencing Pinkett Smith's bald head, suggested she would be starring in a sequel to the 1997 movie "G.I. Jane."

"Jada, I love you, 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it."

Pinkett Smith has talked in the past about having the hair-loss condition alopecia. And her husband, who initially appeared to laugh at the quip, then lumbered on stage and slapped Rock.

"Will Smith just smacked the s--- out of me," Rock told the crowd, who initially laughed, thinking it was a bit.

Smith returned to his seat, then yell at Rock twice, "keep my wife's name out of your f----- mouth."

Minutes later, Smith won the best actor award for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams, in "King Richard."