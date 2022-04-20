Man who killed Jacqueline Avant sentenced to 190 years to life in prison

The man who killed philanthropist Jacqueline Avant was sentenced to 190 years to life in prison on Tuesday, the LA District Attorney's office said in a statement. Avant was shot and killed in her Beverly Hills home in December.

The sentencing comes one month after Aariel Maynor, 30, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon as well as two counts of first-degree residential burglary with person present. He also said he used an assault long barrel pistol during the crimes, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office said.

Clarence Avant (R) and Jacqueline Avant (L) attend the City Of Hope's Spirit Of Life 2019 Gala at The Barker Hanger on October 10, 2019, in Santa Monica, California. Paul Archuleta

In the early hours of December 1, Maynor broke into Avant's home and fatally shot the 81-year-old. He also shot at a security guard at the home, but the security guard was not injured. Hours after the deadly armed robbery, Maynor accidentally shot himself while breaking into a Hollywood Hills home, prosecutors said.

Maynor was arrested on December 3.

Avant was known in California as a philanthropist dedicated to helping low-income neighborhoods, The Associated Press reports. Her husband Clarence, known as the "Godfather of Black Music," has worked with the likes of Louis Armstrong, the SOS Band, Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis and Babyface.

Police tape blocks access to the street where Jacqueline Avant was shot and killed in her house at the top of the hill, in Beverly Hills, California, on December 1, 2021. Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement Tuesday that the sentencing marked "the end of a tragic case that rocked our community."

"Given the sentence today, Mr. Maynor will be ineligible for early parole, and will spend the rest of his life in prison," he said. "This sentence and conclusion of this case also prevents a painful and lengthy process of trial for the Avant family, a process that can be traumatizing."

Zoe Christen Jones contributed reporting.