CBS/AP August 25, 2017, 12:22 PM

USC graduate student's decomposing body found in dorm room

A cleaning crew found 24-year-old Jacob Kelley's decomposing body inside Seaver Residence Hall at the University of Southern California. 

LOS ANGELES -- The decomposing body of a University of Southern California student who may have been dead for a week has been discovered in his dorm room. 

CBS Los Angeles reports a cleaning crew found 24-year-old Jacob Kelley's decomposing body Thursday inside a dorm at Seaver Residence Hall after a maintenance person detected a foul smell. 

Kelley was a first-year student in a master's program in medical physiology. He was found lying clothed but shoeless on his bed and the room was neat.   

The dorm is located at USC's Health Sciences campus, about eight miles from the main campus. 

The detective says classes had only recently resumed and Kelley still had clothes in a suitcase.

Los Angeles County Coroner Ed Winter says Kelley's death is being investigated as a possible natural death. An autopsy is underway.   

According to CBS Los Angeles, there were no signs of struggle or trauma.   

The incident remains under investigation. 

