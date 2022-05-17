Woman runs 104 marathons in 104 days after losing her leg to bone cancer

Phoenix — Marathoners typically run on two legs and grit. Jacky Hunt-Broersma does it on one.

Twenty years ago, at age 26, the South Africa native had a tumor near her left ankle and was diagnosed with bone cancer.

"Within three weeks I went from a cancer diagnosis to having my leg amputated," she told CBS News. "I didn't want to be an amputee. I was like, this is not my life. I'm just going to be normal."

"I was very stubborn," she said. "Still am."

But you need to be beyond stubborn to run marathon after marathon, day after day.

Hunt-Broersma has run 104 marathons in 104 days this year. She broke a world record when she ran 102 marathons in 102 days, then kept going for another two days.

While doing it, she raised $200,000 — enough to buy running blades like hers for 50 para-athletes.

"I had to convince myself, yes, this is crazy, but you can do it," Hunt-Broersma said.

She said her message is that we're all capable of so much more.