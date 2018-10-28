4 Jacksonville Jaguars players detained in London over bill restitution

LONDON -- The Jacksonville Jaguars said Saturday four players were detained over restitution of a bill in London. The team did not name which players were detainedc.

The Jaguars (3-4) play Philadelphia (3-4) at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. The incident reportedly happened early Saturday following what typically is an off night for players.

The teams says "we are aware that four of our players were detained over restitution of a bill. The matter is being resolved and the players are with the team. Any discipline will be handled internally."

The London-based Sun reported that the players were accused of trying to leave the London Reign Showclub, which features burlesque and circus performers, without paying their tab.

The news came less than 24 hours before the team takes on the defending Super Bowl champ Philadelphia Eagles in London, CBS Jacksonville affiliate WJAX reports.

The Jaguars have lost three consecutive games ahead of their annual London game.