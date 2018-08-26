Multiple dead in mass shooting in Jacksonville, Florida — live updates

Multiple people, including one suspect, were killed in a shooting at a popular waterfront mall in Jacksonville, Florida, where a video game tournament was being held. Graphic recordings from the scene captured gunshots ringing out and the screams of terrified patrons taking cover.

Jacksonville Sheriff Michael Williams said one suspect, a white male, was killed at The Jacksonville Landing in the city's downtown area. In a brief press conference, Williams said police had cleared the scene and were not looking for other suspects. He did not say how many people were killed or injured in the shooting.

The sheriff's office had earlier said there were "multiple fatalities" and that many people had been transported to local hospitals.

The tournament for "Madden NFL 19" players was being held at the GLHF Game Bar. Apparent gunshots can be heard in recordings from the tournament on the bar's Twitch account, which was streaming the competition.

In a Facebook message, the bar told CBS News that all staff members and the owner were able to escape "untouched."

Drini Gjoka, who was competing in the event, tweeted about the shooting in the immediate aftermath. "The tourney just got shot up. Im leavinng and never coming back," he wrote at 1:37 p.m. Four minutes later, he added that a bullet struck him in the thumb, and later called Sunday the "worst day of my life."

"I will never take anything for granted ever again. Life can be cut short in a second," he said.

There were 150 people involved in the two-day event, including players and spectators. Players were competing for a chance to play in the final round in Las Vegas.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott tweeted that he offered state resources to the local sheriff's office.

This is a developing story and will be updated.