"Multiple" deaths likely as massive dock fire destroys 35 boats in Alabama

Fire officials in Alabama are confirming multiple fatalities are likely after a massive fire broke out at a boat dock early Monday, CBS affiliate WHNT reports. Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Mecklaus told CBS News that nine people are unaccounted for and of those missing, some are most likely to be fatalities.

UPDATE: Scottsboro Fire & Rescue has confirmed multiple fatalities. 7 people were taken to the hospital and 7 others are unaccounted for. Waiting to get an exact number of lives lost. 35 boats were destroyed. — Jordan Dafnis (@JordanDafnis) January 27, 2020

Mecklaus said 7 people were hospitalized after a fire destroyed at least 35 boats docked in Jackson County Park. WHNT reports 17 agencies are on the scene, some with search and rescue boats.

The fire broke out early Monday. The chief said most of the vessels were houseboats.

The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency says firefighting and rescue operations have been taking place on land and in the water.