Ivanka Trump prioritizes anti-trafficking efforts at U.N. General Assembly

Ivanka Trump joined world leaders Tuesday for an announcement highlighting the Trump administration's commitment to end human trafficking, at President Trump's first United Nations General Assembly summit.

British Prime Minister Theresa May announced Tuesday at a U.N. panel on human trafficking Britain is pledging $27 million to the U.S.-based non-profit the Global Fund to End Modern Slavery (GFEMS). May said she asked Mr. Trump's daughter to make introductory remarks at the beginning of the session because of her focus on the issue.

Ivanka Trump said she has been meeting with members of the U.S. government, nonprofit groups and foreign governments on human trafficking since the early days of the administration. She said human trafficking will be a "top priority" for the Trump administration.

Human trafficking "splinters families, distorts global markets, undermines the rule of law," strengthens criminal networks and threatens national security," Ivanka Trump told the U.N.

Last week, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson announced that the nonprofit would be receiving $25 million in funding from the State Department. Britain has now matched that contribution to put the fund at more than $50 million.