"It's time for people to hear my voice": Jennifer Hudson on her next life chapter

Jennifer Hudson on becoming an EGOT winner: "I'm still processing it"

The world may already know award-winning Jennifer Hudson from her celebrated acting roles or her powerhouse songs, but now the star says it's time to tell stories of her own — in her next life chapter as a daytime talk show host.

"You've seen me as characters, you know, from acting which I've been blessed to do or singing different songs as a voice," she said. "Now it's time for people to hear my voice from my experiences."

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" premieres Sept. 12 on some FOX Television Stations as well as other station groups. Hudson said she hopes it can be a place where her audience can feel inspired.

"I've seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows and everything in between," she told "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King on the set of her new show. "It's been so many people to help push me along. I want to be that for someone else."

Nearly two decades ago, Hudson auditioned for the singing competition show "American Idol," where she came in seventh place.

"I didn't let it deter me from my dreams," she said of her elimination.

Just days before her audition, Hudson had quit working as a singer on Disney cruise ships. She recalled her role as one of Hercules' muses in the musical. "I never forget," she said.

Years later, Hudson, at age 40, became the youngest woman in history to achieve EGOT status —meaning she has won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards in her career. She's the second Black woman to ever win the four major awards and the 17th person of all time.

"I'm still processing it," she said.

The recent Tony Award she won for producing the hit Broadway show "A Strange Loop," came as a surprise to Hudson, she said.

"I did not fully see it coming," the entertainer told King. "I went there to celebrate the cast for getting 11 nominations."

With her upcoming 41st birthday — which happens to land on the scheduled premiere date of "The Jennifer Hudson Show" — she said she is thankful and excited.

"Days don't come as they used to. We better be grateful just because what's the alternative?" she said. "To be here and to be in this space ... how can you not be grateful?"