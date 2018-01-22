School shooting in Texas leaves teen shot, suspect in custody - live updates

A teenage boy shot a teenage girl in a high school cafeteria in Texas on Monday morning, officials said. The suspected shooter is in custody, and the victim was taken to a hospital.

The Ellis County Sheriff's Office confirmed to a reporter for CBS Dallas-Fort Worth station KTVT that the suspect in the shooting at Italy High School is a 16-year-old male student. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The sheriff's office also confirmed that a 15-year-old female student had been shot and was airlifted to a hospital. No one else was shot.

#BREAKING update from Ellis County sheriffs office. Suspect is a 16-year-old. Victim is a 15-year-old. Officers took him into custody without incident. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/p1XW9CKUpP — Jennifer Lindgren (@JLindgrenCBS11) January 22, 2018

Ellis County Commissioner Paul Perry had earlier said on social media that a girl was shot and wounded.

Please keep in mind that this is NOT an official government tweet. It is not updated regularly. To confirm: There was a shooting at Italy High School. The shooter is in custody. The girl that was shot is wounded. — Paul D Perry (@pauldperrycc) January 22, 2018

The sheriff's office said on social media that students were being moved from the school.

UPDATE:

The kids are being moved, under guard to the dome as the investigation continues. SHOOTER IS IN CUSTODY. — ECSO (@ECSOTX) January 22, 2018

KTVT reports that Italy High School and nearby Stafford Elementary School have been locked down.

This is a developing story and will be updated.