School shooting in Texas leaves teen shot, suspect in custody - live updates

Last Updated Jan 22, 2018 11:59 AM EST
A teenage boy shot a teenage girl in a high school cafeteria in Texas on Monday morning, officials said. The suspected shooter is in custody, and the victim was taken to a hospital.
The Ellis County Sheriff's Office confirmed to a reporter for CBS Dallas-Fort Worth station KTVT that the suspect in the shooting at Italy High School is a 16-year-old male student. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.
The sheriff's office also confirmed that a 15-year-old female student had been shot and was airlifted to a hospital. No one else was shot.
Ellis County Commissioner Paul Perry had earlier said on social media that a girl was shot and wounded.
The sheriff's office said on social media that students were being moved from the school.
KTVT reports that Italy High School and nearby Stafford Elementary School have been locked down.
This is a developing story and will be updated.