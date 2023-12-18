House Democrats send letter to Biden criticizing Netanyahu's military strategy

A group of House Democrats with national security backgrounds on Monday sent a letter to President Biden arguing that the military strategy of the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not in the best interests of the U.S. nor Israel's own security.

"We are deeply concerned by PM Netanyahu's current military strategy in Gaza. The mounting civilian death toll and humanitarian crisis are unacceptable and not in line with American interests; nor do they advance the cause of security for our ally Israel," the letter says. "We also believe it jeopardizes efforts to destroy the terrorist organization Hamas and secure the release of all hostages."

The letter is signed by six lawmakers, including Reps. Abigail Spanberger, a former CIA case officer, Jason Crow, a former Army Ranger who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, and Mikie Sherrill, who served as a Navy helicopter pilot. The other signatories are Reps. Elissa Slotkin, a former CIA analyst, Seth Moulton, a former Marine, and Chrissy Houlahan, a former Air Force officer.

"From our positions on the Intelligence, Armed Services, and Foreign Affairs Committees, we have consistently pushed for Israel to shift its military strategy —there has been no significant change," the letter says. "We have dedicated our lives to national security and believe our nation's values are a source of credibility and power. Some of us also spent years fighting America's war on terror. We know from personal and often painful experience that you can't destroy a terror ideology with military force alone. And it can, in fact, make it worse."

The letter concludes: "We urge you to continue to use all our leverage to achieve an immediate and significant shift of military strategy and tactics in Gaza."

The letter followed a meeting between Israel's ambassador to the United States and Congressional Democrats during which the ambassador, Michael Herzog, was perceived as dismissive of lawmakers' concerns, according to a source familiar with the meeting.

It also comes as a growing number of Democratic senators are also voicing concern and highlighting that countries that receive American aid are required to abide by U.S. and international law. On Sunday, Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, who is on the Senate Foreign Relations committee, agreed with the White House on "Face the Nation" that U.S. foreign aid assistance should not have additional restrictions, but he said that Netanyahu has been an "exceptionally difficult partner."