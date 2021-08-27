Watch Live: Pentagon holds briefing as ISIS continues to be threat at Kabul airport

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby and Army Major Gen. William D. "Hank" Taylor, joint staff deputy director for regional operations are briefing reporters Friday morning, after a complex attack killed 13 service members Thursday at the Hamid Karzai International Airport Thursday. Terror threats in the vicinity remain high.

Evacuations continue, as the Tuesday withdrawal deadline imposed by President Biden rapidly approaches. The Pentagon has said it will need several days to draw down operations at the airport, ahead of a full troop withdrawal.

How to watch today's Pentagon press briefing

What : Pentagon officials hold a press briefing as the U.S. continues to evacuate Americans and Afghans in the wake of an attack that killed 13 service members and dozens of Afghans

Date: August 27, 2021

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia

Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

An Afghan health ministry official told CBS News on Friday morning that the death toll from the double bombing attack Thursday reached at least 170, the vast majority of whom were Afghans. Ten of the 13 American service members who were killed were Marines.

On Thursday, President Biden vowed to find those responsible for the attack. A faction of ISIS known as ISIS-K has claimed responsibility.

"To those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this: We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay," the president said. "I will defend our interests and our people with every measure at my command."