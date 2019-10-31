ISIS reveals new leader after al-Baghdadi's death and tells Americans: "Don't rejoice"

ISIS is mourning the death of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and has announced a successor in a new audio release. The group identified the new leader as Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi in the audio released Thursday by the ISIS central media arm, al-Furqan Foundation.

The speaker in the audio also confirmed the death of Abu Hassan al-Muhajir, a close aide of al-Baghdadi and a spokesman for the group. On Tuesday, President Trump said al-Muhajir has been "terminated by American troops."

Al-Muhajir was killed in a joint U.S. operation with Kurdish forces in Jarablus, in northern Syria on Sunday, hours after al-Baghdadi blew himself up during a U.S. raid in Syria's northwestern Idlib province.

The speaker named Abu Hamza al-Qurashi urged followers to pledge allegiance to the new Caliph and addressed the Americans saying: "Don't rejoice."

On Wednesday, General Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, released declassified images and video from the raid that resulted in al-Baghdadi's death.

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is displayed on a monitor as U.S. Central Command Commander Marine Gen. Kenneth McKenzie speaks at a joint press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, on the Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi raid. Andrew Harnik / AP

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) shared video on Twitter that showed fighters near the compound beginning to fire on U.S. aircraft participating in the raid.

Al-Baghdadi's remains were "buried at sea in accordance with the Law of Armed conflict within 24 hours of his death," according to CENTCOM.