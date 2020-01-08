Special needs student's dream of becoming a cop fulfilled by school resource officer

A special needs student and school resource officer from Alabama have formed a special friendship, and now they're more like brothers than pals.

Isaiah Taylor would get to school early every morning, because his mom is a teacher and also needs to be at school early.

Each day, Deputy Jason Cowart would be there to greet Taylor and make sure he got into school safely. The two instantly formed a special bond over their love of game shows. "I go in early and me and him just sit and watch 'The Price is Right,'" Cowart told CBS Columbus, Georgia, affiliate WRBL-TV. "He is just amazing, his heart is so huge."

Taylor and Cowart first bonded over "The Price is Right," which they would watch before school every morning. CBS affiliate WRBL-TV

One day about three weeks ago, Taylor told Cowart what his dream job would be. "He told me he wanted to be a cop," Cowart said.

He decided to try and fulfill that wish for the special student. So, he arranged to make him an honorary officer of the Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Office.

On Tuesday, hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the state went to Reeltown High School to watch Taylor transform from student to officer.

He wore a special uniform and made his way down the hallway, past a line of officers, into the auditorium. There, Cowart presented him with a sheriff's star — and some kind words.

"I'm very proud of you. I can't wait for the rest of the year next to you watching 'The Price is Right' in the morning," Cowart said during the ceremony. "Now it will be as my partner and we will go through the day together. I just want you to know Isaiah how much I love you and how much you mean to me and this department. You are a part of the family."

"You are a part of the family," Cowart told Taylor during the ceremony. WRBL

The special day did not end there. Taylor got to patrol the school with Cowart, ending on the field, where a State Trooper helicopter landed. Cowart took Taylor on the ride of a lifetime up in the chopper.

Cowart said he and Taylor used to be friends — now, they're brothers. "He is part of the thin blue line today," he said.

Disclaimer: "The Price Is Right" is produced and distributed by CBS, a divison of ViacomCBS.