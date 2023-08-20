NFL preseason game suspended after New England Patriots corner stretchered off

New England's preseason game with the Green Bay Packers was called off on Saturday night after Patriots rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden was carted off the field early in the fourth quarter.

Bolden, a seventh-round pick from Jackson State, appeared to collide with teammate Calvin Munson while attempting to make a hit on a pass completion to Green Bay's Malik Heath. As medical officials treated Bolden, both teams left their respective sidelines and got on the field, with some players getting on one knee.

After Bolden was carted off the field, the two teams conferred and decided not to continue the game. The game stopped with the Patriots leading 21-17 with 10:29 left in the fourth quarter.

Isaiah Bolden of the New England Patriots is taken off the field on a stretcher after being injured in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers during a preseason game at Lambeau Field on Aug. 19, 2023, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Getty Images

The Patriots said after the game that Bolden had feeling in all his extremities, but had been taken to a local hospital for further tests and observation.

"We're just keeping our fingers crossed," Patriots coach Bill Belichick said.

The last time an NFL game was suspended due to injury was when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after taking a blow to the chest during a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals this past January.

Hamlin made a full recovery, and saw his first NFL action since the incident in a preseason game last week against the Indianapolis Colts.