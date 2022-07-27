Man charged with murder of mother of his 3-month-old daughter on New York City street

A 23-year-old man has been charged for allegedly shooting the mother of his 3-month-old daughter on a New York City street in broad daylight last month. Isaac Argro is facing one count of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a press release Wednesday.

Azsia Johnson, 20, was pushing their baby in a stroller down a street on New York City's Upper East Side on June 29 when Argro allegedly shot her "at point blank range in the head" and fled the scene, the press release said.

Johnson was rushed to a hospital where she died about an hour later, New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said in a news conference at the time. The child was not injured.

Bragg called the incident a "premediated act of fatal domestic violence."

According to Bragg, Argro had asked Johnson to meet him that day so that he could give her several items for their daughter. However, Argro arrived without the items, clad in black and wearing a ski mask, the statement said. After allegedly shooting Johnson, Argro discarded the black clothing and mask, surveillance video showed.

Johnson had earlier sent text messages describing where the two planned to meet, as well as what Argro was wearing when she saw him, according to Bragg. Her descriptions matched those of witnesses who called 911 after the shooting, Bragg said.

Following the shooting, Argro called Johnson's family, asking where his daughter was and threatening one of Johnson's family members, the press release said. He was arrested by authorities two days later, Sewell said.

"Committing this type of killing in front of an infant is horrific, and I cannot imagine the pain that Ms. Johnson's family and loved ones are experiencing," Bragg said. "I want to make clear that we will pursue full accountability and justice in this case."

Faris Tanyos contributed reporting.