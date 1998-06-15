Is This An Exact Change Lane?

The first cars arrive at the island of Zealand via the Storebaelt Bridge after it was opened to traffic. Queen Margrethe of Denmark made the official inauguration of the link between Denmark's biggest islands, Zealand and Funen, and then drove over the bridge.

Plan a trip to Denmark, or anywhere else. See Getaway in Life.

For more international news and to read more about the Sphinx restoration project, seeWorld in News.

To read more about bridges, check out BarnesandNoble.com.

Produced by Joshua Platt