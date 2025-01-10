IRS to start accepting tax returns on Jan. 27. Here's when you could get your refund.

Many Americans face tax increases in 2026 if tax cuts are not passed

The IRS said Friday it will kick off the new tax season on Monday, Jan. 27, allowing taxpayers to begin filing their 2024 tax returns.

The agency said it will also open its free Direct File service, which this year will be available to residents in 25 states beginning on the same day.

Americans are expected to file about 140 million returns before the April 15 deadline. Last year, about two-thirds of taxpayers got a refund, with the average check at about $3,100, according to IRS data.

When can I start filing my taxes?

The IRS said it will begin accepting tax returns on Jan. 27, although it also opened its Free File service on Jan. 10. The IRS Free File program, which is offered through tax software companies, is available to taxpayers with adjusted gross income of $84,000 or less in 2024.

How long will it take to get my tax refund?

Because tax refunds can represent a household's biggest check of the year, many Americans eagerly await their check from the IRS, using it for debt repayment, savings or to make a big purchase.

On Friday, the tax agency said that most refunds are issued in fewer than 21 calendar days. That means someone who files their taxes on Jan. 27 could receive their refund by February 17, if all goes smoothly.

Twenty-four hours after filing their returns electronically, taxpayers can check the status of their 2024 refund on the IRS' Where's My Refund? Paper returns will take about four weeks to show up on the Where's My Refund app, the IRS said.