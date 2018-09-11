Irish government says Trump has postponed November trip to Ireland

The Irish government announced Tuesday morning that a planned trip by President Trump to Ireland has been postponed because of scheduling problems on the U.S. side. The president had planned to visit Dublin and his property in Ireland, a golf resort in Doonberg, on Nov. 10-11 before visiting Paris on Nov. 11.

However, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters that Mr. Trump's schedule for his trip to Europe was not yet settled.

"The president will travel to Paris in November as previously announced. We are still finalizing whether Ireland will be a stop on that trip. As details are confirmed we will let you know," Sanders said.

Mr. Trump was expected to face widespread protests in Ireland. Green Party leader Eamon Ryan had encouraged citizens to "show their disgust and rejection of the Trump administration's policies by turning out, as we did during the Iraq War in 2003, in large-scale mass protest around the country," according to CNBC.

The Irish Labour Party had also expressed displeasure about a proposed visit by Mr. Trump. "We are an open and tolerant nation. Trump's values are not our values, and there should be no welcome mat laid out for a man of his world-view," the party said on its Twitter account earlier this month.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said in an interview with RTE Radio One in September that Mr. Trump's planned visit "came a little bit out of the blue."

The White House announced in August that Mr. Trump would be visiting Ireland. He will be traveling to Paris to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.