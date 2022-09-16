Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi says he hasn't seen differences between Trump and Biden administrations

Iran’s president says he hasn’t seen difference between Trump and Biden admins | 60 Minutes

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expressed skepticism about any potential nuclear deal with the United States and said President Biden has carried on the same policies as his predecessor in an interview shot this past Tuesday with Lesley Stahl for 60 Minutes.

"You're off to New York. You're going to speak to the United Nations," Stahl said to Raisi during their conversation. "You know, President Biden is going to be there. Are you open to a meeting with President Biden? A face-to-face?"

"No. I don't think that such a meeting would happen," Raisi responded, through a translator. "I don't believe having a meeting or a talk with him will be beneficial."

"What do you think the difference is for you, from your perspective," Stahl asked, "between the Trump administration and the Biden administration?"

"The new administration in the U.S., they claim that they are different from the Trump administration," Raisi said. "They have said it in their messages to us. But we haven't witnessed any changes in reality."

Raisi and Stahl spoke for an hour with Stahl being given strict guidelines on how she should dress and act.