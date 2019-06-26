Trump suggests war with Iran "wouldn't last very long"

As tensions between the U.S. and the Iranian regime continue to mount, President Trump suggested Wednesday that any potential war with Iran "wouldn't last very long." During a phone interview on Fox Business' "Mornings with Maria Bartiromo," Mr. Trump was asked if the United States would be going to war with the regime amid his threats of "obliteration" against the country.

"I hope we don't, but we are in a very strong position," Mr. Trump said. He added, "It wouldn't last very long, I can tell you that. It would not last very long. I'm not talking boots on ground...or sending a million soldiers."

The comments was the president's latest suggestion of military action against the Iranians after the administration issued its newest round of economic sanctions against the regime, this time targeting Iran's supreme leader and his office after Iran shot down an unmanned U.S. drone last week.

Iranian officials in response said the path to diplomacy between the two nations is now permanently closed.

In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian presidency, President Hassan Rouhani speaks in a cabinet meeting in Tehran, Iran, May 8, 2019. Iranian Presidency Office via AP

Last week, the president decided at the last minute to call off a retaliatory strike over the downed drone, saying he believed the casualty count would be disproportionate to Iran's attack. The president initially said he believed the strike was not intentional before walking back those comments on Saturday.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, in a televised address, called the new sanctions "outrageous and idiotic" and said the White House was being "afflicted by mental retardation."

Mr. Trump responded on Wednesday, saying: "I don't think their leadership is very smart."