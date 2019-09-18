Live

Trump announces increased sanctions on Iran

Trump mulls options after Saudi Arabia attack

President Trump announced an increase in sanctions on Iran on Wednesday after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed the country for an attack on Saudi oil fields. Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter that he had asked the Treasury Department to "substantially increase" sanctions on Iran.

"I have just instructed the Secretary of the Treasury to substantially increase Sanctions on the country of Iran!" Mr. Trump wrote.

September 18, 2019

