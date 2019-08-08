2020 presidential candidates speak at the Iowa State Fair

More than 20 of the Democratic presidential candidates are hitting the Iowa State Fair this week, where they'll talk with voters and sample the famous fair food. They'll also be addressing fair goers at "The Soapbox," the Des Moines Register's stage at the fair. The contenders will each have 20 minutes to sell their candidacies to the voters in Iowa, by tradition the first nation to hold a nominating contest.

FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2018 file photo, Iowa State fairgoers line up to get a corn dog at a concession stand during the opening day of the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall / AP

Here is the schedule for the Soapbox this week. You can watch the speeches live in the CBSN player above:

Thursday, Aug. 8

12:45 p.m.: Montana Gov. Steve Bullock

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock 1:30 p.m.: Former Vice President Joe Biden

Friday, Aug. 9

9 a.m.: Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro

Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro 10:30 a.m.: Andrew Yang

Andrew Yang 11:15 a.m.: Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke 12 p.m.: Former Rep. John Delaney

Former Rep. John Delaney 1:30 p.m.: Marianne Williamson

Marianne Williamson 2:15 p.m.: Rep. Tulsi Gabbard

Saturday, Aug. 10

9 a.m.: Washington Gov. Jay Inslee

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee 10:30 a.m.: Sen. Kamala Harris

Sen. Kamala Harris 11:15 a.m.: Rep. Tim Ryan

Rep. Tim Ryan 12:45 p.m.: Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Sen. Amy Klobuchar 1:30 p.m.: Former Rep. Joe Sestak

Former Rep. Joe Sestak 2:15 p.m.: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand 3 p.m.: Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper 3:45 p.m.: Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Sen. Elizabeth Warren 4:30 p.m.: Sen. Cory Booker

Sunday, Aug. 11

11:15 a.m.: Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld

Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld 1:30 p.m.: Tom Steyer

Tom Steyer 3 p.m.: Sen. Michael Bennet

Sen. Michael Bennet 3:45 p.m.: Sen. Bernie Sanders

Sen. Bernie Sanders 4:30 p.m.: New York City Bill de Blasio

Tuesday, Aug. 13

1:30 p.m.: South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Saturday, Aug. 17