Iowa school shooting: 3 injured, including student and teacher in critical condition
Three people were injured Monday in a shooting at a school in Des Moines, Iowa, on the edge of the city's downtown.
A student and a teacher were taken to hospitals in critical condition, and another person was in stable condition, Des Moines police Sgt. Paul Parizek said.
The shooting happened at an educational program called Starts Right Here that is affiliated with the Des Moines school district. The program, which helps at-risk youth, was founded by Will Holmes, a rapper whose stage name is Will Keeps.
Emergency crews were called to the business park where the program is located just before 1 p.m. Police said two people were taken into custody.
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley tweeted that he was monitoring the situation and "praying for all those affected."
This is a developing story and will be updated.
