Joe Biden defends poor finish in Iowa: "We're just getting going"

Former Vice President Joe Biden said he is confident in his presidential campaign, despite coming in fourth in last week's Iowa caucus. Biden trailed behind former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Biden is also polling in fourth place in New Hampshire, according to the latest CBS News Battleground Tracker.

But the former vice president said he feels good about what his campaign is doing in New Hampshire and nationally.

"I view the beginning of this campaign being the first two caucuses and first two primaries. Nothing's going to happen until we get down to a place, and around the country, where there's much more diversity," he said on "CBS This Morning" Monday. "You're always behind the eight ball when you're running in New Hampshire if you have two people from the neighboring states, but I feel good about what we're doing up here."

Biden said no Democrat has ever won the presidential nomination without "overwhelming support from the Latino community and the African-American community." However, no Democrat has ever won the nomination after finishing out of the top two in Iowa and New Hampshire.

"I feel confident about where we are," Biden said, before pointing out he has received new endorsements, including from the Michigan Democratic Party Black Caucus.

"I don't see any diminution in national support," he said. "The idea that this is a, you know, if you come in third or fourth in the first two primaries, or a caucus and a primary, that that knocks you out of the box. We're just getting going."

Questioned about reports that his campaign is running low on money, Biden said it is not.

"I have enough money. We've been raising about half a million dollars a day," he said. "We're doing fine."

Biden also laughed off a question asking if he was concerned about the Justice Department vetting information from former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani about his son Hunter's work in Ukraine.

"From Rudy Giuliani?" he asked, laughing.

The former vice president added that no one has said his son has done anything wrong "except the thug Rudy Giuliani."

"Come on, Rudy Giuliani, a character witness?" he said.

Voters in New Hampshire will head to the polls beginning at midnight.