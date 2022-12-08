Multiple people injured in Iowa building explosion

Multiple people were injured in a building explosion in Marengo, Iowa, on Thursday and crews were attempting to put out a large. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Police received a call for an explosion and fire around 11:20 a.m. local time, and multiple rescue and fire crews responded to the scene. According to police, there were approximately 30 people in the building at the time, and all of them have been accounted for.

"At this time, we have no fatalities," Iowa State Patrol trooper Bob Conrad said Thursday afternoon. Conrad said that not everyone required medical attention, but those who did are receiving it. Specifics about the injuries were not immediately clear, but Conrad said they ranged from "minor" to "more concerning."

The Iowa County Sheriff's Office warned residents of Marengo to remain indoors and avoid the area, sharing a picture of a large plume of black smoke.

Multiple people were injured in a building explosion in Marengo, Iowa. Iowa County Sheriff's Office

Several nearby buildings and homes were evacuated due to "wind concerns, chemical concerns and the fire," Conrad said, adding that the building where the fire occurred was a plant "dealing with biofuels."

The Sheriff's office wrote on Facebook, "Urgent City of Marengo: Anyone evacuated due to the fire can go to the Iowa County Transportation building. Please stay indoors otherwise. A large fire is being fought. PLEASE, NO SIGHT SEEING!"

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics said that it "received multiple patients following today's explosion in Marengo and anticipate others may be in route. At this time, we are evaluating the severity of injuries and are working to ensure all patients receive the care they require. We are unable to comment on the specific conditions of the patients in our care at this time."

In a post on Facebook, the City of Marengo asked residents to avoid going outside due to the smoke from the fire. Authorities also warned residents that their water may be brown due to "the extra water usage for the fire."