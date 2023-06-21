Damaged section of Interstate 95 to partially reopen earlier than expected following bridge collapse

Portion of Interstate 95 to reopen after collapse in Philadelphia 10 days ago

A portion of Interstate 95 that was damaged after a fuel tanker crash 10 days ago is scheduled to partially reopen this weekend, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro announced. The news comes much sooner than expected after road crews have worked around the clock to rebuild a critical section of the interstate.

The collapse of an elevated portion of Interstate 95 in northern Philadelphia earlier this month resulted from a fuel tanker crash and subsequent fire, which killed one person. Since then, the collapsed section — which accommodates about 160,000 vehicles per day — has been closed indefinitely for miles, in both directions.

"Our commuters will finally be able to set their Monday morning alarm clocks back to the regular time," said Shapiro. "Our struggling local businesses here will hopefully be filled again."

The collapse of the overpass caused significant disruption, cutting off more than 100,000 daily commuters from a crucial stretch of the highway.

"There is a lot of inconvenience, detours, and everyone is having a hard time," commuter said Chico Robinson.

To address the gap created by the collapsed overpass and facilitate the construction of new lanes, engineers utilized a material called recycled glass aggregate. The rock-like material, made from recycled bottles and jars, was used to help make the repairs.

"I have 100% confidence in its ability to withstand the traffic," said Secretary Michael Carroll from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation of the construction method's safety.

According to Michael Chajes, an engineering professor at the University of Delaware, preventing catastrophic damage in accidents like these is challenging.

"It's hard to fire-proof a bridge. There's no prohibition against the types of vehicles that go over it. There's no ban on, on vehicles that might be very combustible," Chajes said.

I-95 is a major interstate that runs along the U.S. East Coast from Miami to the Canadian border in Maine. The affected overpass was part of a $212 million reconstruction project that was completed just four years ago.