New Russian lab's thrusters briefly knock space station out of orientation

A heavyweight Russian laboratory module that experienced a variety of problems after launch last week docked at the International Space Station on Thursday, but in a moment of high anxiety, inadvertent thruster firings briefly knocked the complex out of its normal orientation.

Rocket motors in the Russian Zvezda module, where the Nauka multipurpose laboratory had docked earlier, automatically began firing to counteract the unwanted thrust, aided later by thrusters in a Progress cargo ship. Within an hour, the station was back in its normal orientation, apparently none the worse for wear.

While NASA said the station's seven crew members were never in any danger, there was no immediate explanation for what might have caused the Nauka module's thrusters to suddenly begin firing as cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov were in the process of "integrating" the new spacecraft with the station's computer systems.

The Russian Nauka laboratory module closes in on the International Space Station during the final stages of a carefully choreographed rendezvous. NASA TV

"Just to update you guys, right now we're in a little bit of a tug of war between thrusters firing from both the SM (Zvezda) and the MLM (Nauka)," astronaut Drew Morgan radioed the station from NASA's mission control center in Houston. "We're sorting through the best course of action right now."

A few minutes later, Morgan told the crew, "The SM thrusters are effectively countering the MLM thrusters. We think at this rate, it's going to take us about 20 minutes or so to get back in attitude control, but we're going to get more insight when we get commanding back to MLM, which is still about an hour away."

He was referring to the space station's next pass over Russian ground stations, which allowed direct high-data-rate communications.

As a precaution, the station crew reoriented NASA's solar arrays to minimize any effects of rocket plume impingement, but a few moments later Morgan added, "We can report that the MLM thrusters are no longer firing. We're back in attitude control, rates are stable."

Earlier Thursday at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket was rolled out to launch complex 41 for Friday's planned blastoff to put a Boeing Starliner crew capsule in orbit for an unpiloted test flight to the space station.

The spacecraft's maiden flight in December 2019 was marred by software problems that derailed a planned rendezvous and docking with the space station. The upcoming Orbital Flight Test 2, or OFT-2, marks a critical milestone toward certifying the spacecraft for astronaut ferry flights by the end of this year or early next.

A closeup of the new Nauka -- "Science" -- module after docking at the space station's Zvezda module. Oleg Novitskiy/Roscosmos

But in the wake of Nauka's disruption of the station crew's schedule, the Starliner launch was called off. The next available launch opportunity is 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, which would set up a docking around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The Nauka module was launched last Wednesday from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan atop a Russian Proton rocket. The launching went well, but flight controllers quickly ran into problems with the module's propulsion and navigation systems.

After several days of troubleshooting, Roscosmos, the Russian federal space agency, reported both problems had been corrected. That cleared the way for a Progress cargo ship to pull the two-decades-old Pirs airlock and docking compartment away from Zvezda's Earth-facing port to make way for Nauka.

The Pirs undocking, originally planned for last Friday, went off without a hitch on Monday. The Progress MS-16/77P cargo ship and the old docking compartment plunged back into the atmosphere a few hours after undocking, and both burned up over the Pacific Ocean as planned.

Nauka, meanwhile, carried out additional rendezvous rocket firings before setting up for Thursday's docking. While the maneuver went smoothly, it was not without last-minute drama.

Novitskiy, monitoring Nauka's approach from a control station in the Zvezda module, was thought to have taken over by remote control as the arriving spacecraft moved within just 15 feet or so of the station.

But flight controllers later said the automated system was in control throughout, guiding the big module in for docking at 9:29 a.m. as planned. A few minutes later, hooks and latches engaged to firmly lock the lab module to Zvezda.

"Oleg, congratulations, that was not an easy docking," a Russian flight controller radioed.

Novitskiy and Dubrov had opened one of the hatches leading to Nauka and were in the process of hooking it into the Russian flight control system when the unexpected thruster firings began.

Nauka is similar to the Russian-built NASA-financed Zarya module, or FGB, that connects Zvezda to the U.S. segment of the station. The FGB-2 originally was intended as a backup for Zvezda, but construction was stopped in the 1990s.

Roscosmos then decided to convert the unfinished module into a multipurpose laboratory module, or MLM, providing a crew airlock, an experiment airlock, research facilities, another oxygen generator, a new toilet, expanded living quarters and a robot arm provided by the European Space Agency.

The module also is equipped with its own solar arrays, a complex propulsion system, propellant transfer equipment and an independent guidance and navigation system to help orient the station as needed.

Nauka's launch was repeatedly delayed over the years by a wide variety of technical problems, but it finally was cleared for flight last week.

Up to 11 spacewalks will be needed to outfit the laboratory and to make multiple power and data connections with the space station. The first two excursions are planned for September.