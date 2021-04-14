Hate likes? Instagram tests letting users choose whether to see counts

After several years of testing hiding the amount of likes on users' posts, Instagram now says the company is testing a new feature that will allow some people to choose whether or not they can see the interactions.

The new "test" is in an effort to create a healthier environment for users.

"Some people found this beneficial but some still wanted to see like counts so they could track what's popular," Instagram told CBS News.

The tech giant said they have been working with experts to understand how they can design products "to support people's well-being while also giving them control over their experience."

In 2019, "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King spoke with the head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, back when the platform first started testing the feature for "a small group of people." The company previously said it wanted to understand if "it lessens some pressure" when posting to Instagram.

"We will do things that mean people use Instagram less if we think that they keep people safe or generally create a healthier environment," Mosseri told King.

The Facebook-owned platform said this feature will begin on Instagram but are exploring a "similar experience" for Facebook in the near-future, Mosseri said on Twitter.

Instagram said this test will roll out globally for a "small group of people" but did not say how many would have the feature or for how long the test will last. The social platform has more than 1 billion users worldwide.