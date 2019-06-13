Instagram outage affects users accessing its website and mobile app

Instagram, the photo and video sharing social media platform owned by Facebook, is experiencing an outage Thursday. Visitors who tried accessing the Instagram homepage were greeted by an error message: "Sorry, something went wrong."

CBS News tried accessing the Instagram app on the East Coast, and the app rendered an error that read "couldn't refresh feed."

The company used Twitter to say it's aware of an issue affecting users' accounts and are working to remedy the issue.

We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing their Instagram accounts. We're working quickly to fix the issue. #instagramdown — Instagram (@instagram) June 13, 2019

Down Detector, a website that tracks global outages across social media platforms and websites, showed an apparent outage on the West and East coasts, which started around 5:30 p.m. ET. The site also showed outages in other spots across North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

A look at a heat map showing an apparent Instagram outage as of 6:30 p.m. ET on Thu., June 13, 2019, according to Down Detector. Down Detector

CNET has reached out to Instagram for comment and any additional details about cause of the outage. It doesn't appear any other Facebook-related services were impacted Thursday.

Earlier, an outage also hit the PlayStation Network, preventing users from accessing their accounts. The company acknowledged the snafu and thanked users "for your patience" while it investigated.