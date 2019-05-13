Inside "Air Drake": Rapper unveils new massive 767 plane, which could cost more than $187 million

Drake revealed his very own "Air Drake" on Instagram on Friday – a massive plane emblazoned with his own logos. But if you want to take a trip on the rapper's airline, you'll have to have some sort of inside connection. "No rental, no timeshare," he said in a video unveiling the Boeing 767.

Looks like Drake will be keeping the 30-seat airplane all for himself. And rightfully so – new 767-300F planes cost about $185 million – before customization, according to Airways magazine.

Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, created the personalized private plane with Cargojet, a Canadian airline. The company announced their partnership with the rapper earlier this month. "Supporting home grown businesses has always been a top priority of mine," Drake said in a statement, "so when an opportunity came up to get involved with a great Canadian company I was honored to do so."

Cargojet's president and CEO, Ajay Virmani, said the company was very excited to partner with the native Canadian. "We have had a lengthy relationship with Drake and this partnership has grown organically between both parties. Cargojet and Drake are both great Canadian successes, we are thrilled to be partnering together," Virmani said.

In a video on Drake's Instagram, the rapper reacts to seeing the private jet as the finishing touches are completed. "Air Drake" is written across the jet. His OVO owl logo adorns the side of the plane, and his signature "praying hands" icon is seen on the tail of the plane.

The clip has more than 7 million views. Famous friends like NBA player Tristan Thompson, rapper Lil Yachty, and businessman Michael Rubin all left comments on the post.

"WOW!!!! I THINK I NEED TO START WORKING ALOT HARDER ASAP!!!" Rubin joked.

It is unclear exactly how much Drake spent on the plane but affording a new one is even difficult for some airlines, Airways Magazine reports. Used 767-300F planes cost about $10 million, and they are known to be the plane of choice for Amazon Prime Air.

CBS News reached out to Cargojet for comment and is awaiting response.