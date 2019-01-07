Injured Dallas Cowboys receiver FaceTimes young fan who penned heartfelt letter

A young Dallas Cowboys fan got a surprise FaceTime call from one of his favorite players after his "get better" letter went viral online.

Dallas receiver Allen Hurns suffered a devastating ankle injury Saturday night in the first quarter of the Cowboys' 24-22 wild-card win over Seattle. He was carted off the field as players on both sides and fans watched in worry for the receiver.

Luke McSwain, 8, was watching the game with his family at a friend's house, CBS DFW reported Sunday.

"When Allen Hurns got hurt, everybody in the living room was like, 'Ah! Gasp!' So the kids come running," said Luke's mother, Kim. "The replay happened. Immediately he's in my lap, glued to the TV."

As fans offered their prayers for a full recovery, the north Texas boy wanted to do more to support the injured player. A sleepless night turned into a touching letter that quickly spread on social media.

"I saw the Cowboys Seahawks game last night. I saw you get hurt," Luke wrote. "I prayed 4 times for you. You will get way better shortly."

Luke also drew a picture of Hurns on a stretcher during the game and called him the "Number 1 Wide Receiver."

My little guy couldn't sleep. Came downstairs and asked if he could write a letter to @A1hurns and take it to him tomorrow 🙏🏼🏈💙 @dallascowboys @SlaterNFL pic.twitter.com/r2AdZLBzuQ — Kim McSwain (@mcswainkl) January 6, 2019

"I wanted to write him a letter to make him feel happy," said Luke. "I was like, 'Hmm, maybe I could give him a football card,' so I did."

Kim McSwain shared the letter on social media and it reached Hurns. He then FaceTimed Luke and showed him an old Jacksonville Jaguars card that he plans to send him. He also promised to send Luke his Dallas Cowboys trading card to add to his collection.

"I like him so much, and I think he's the #1 wide receiver in the world," said Luke.

Kim said her mind was blown.

"I was just thinking, look at my sweet little boy's heart," she said.

Hurns underwent surgery to repair his left ankle will be out of action for the rest of the playoffs. Kim said her family would continue to pray for Hurns' recovery.

"It's real important for me for them to know it and feel it on their own," she said.