Information Please On China

The Country

China is just slightly larger in area than the U.S. but its population, the world's largest, is about five times that of the U.S. About a fifth of the world lives in China.

The Great Wall: China's landmark structure

The Arts

China is home to the world's oldest living civilization. Its written history goes back 3,500 years. Its oldest know works of art, including pottery, date back to 5000 B.C.





Chinese Architecture: Pagodas and temples

Chinese Art: The world's oldest antiquities

Chinese Literature: A long written tradition

Chinese Music: From opera to the pentatonic scale

The Cities

While most of China's population lives in rural villages and small towns, the country has more than 100 cities with a population greater than 1 million.

Beijing: Political, cultural and educational center

Hong Kong: Former British crown colony

This service is produced by Information Please, a partner of CBS.com



