Information Please On China

|CBS.com reports on President Clinton's trip to China
China is just slightly larger in area than the U.S. but its population, the world's largest, is about five times that of the U.S. About a fifth of the world lives in China.
Introduction to the land, people and history
The Great Wall: China's landmark structure
The Arts
China is home to the world's oldest living civilization. Its written history goes back 3,500 years. Its oldest know works of art, including pottery, date back to 5000 B.C.
Chinese Architecture: Pagodas and temples
Chinese Art: The world's oldest antiquities
Chinese Literature: A long written tradition
Chinese Music: From opera to the pentatonic scale
While most of China's population lives in rural villages and small towns, the country has more than 100 cities with a population greater than 1 million.
Shanghai: Seaport and industrial center
Beijing: Political, cultural and educational center
Hong Kong: Former British crown colony
This service is produced by Information Please, a partner of CBS.com